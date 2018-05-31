Advanced search

Public Notice

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

The Church Commissioners have authorised the publication of a draft Pastoral Scheme providing for part of the churchyard of St Mary's Church, Bartlow in the diocese of Ely to be transferred to the Ely Diocesan Board of Finance for disposal to an adjoining neighbour as part of a land swap arrangement.

Public Notice

You may also want to watch:

The Church Commissioners have authorised the publication of a draft Pastoral Scheme providing for part of the churchyard of St Mary's Church, Bartlow in the diocese of Ely to be transferred to the Ely Diocesan Board of Finance for disposal to an adjoining neighbour as part of a land swap arrangement. A copy of the draft Scheme may be inspected at the church.

You may also access the draft Scheme on the Church Commissioners' website at www. ccpastoral.org/consultation Anyone can make representations either for or against the draft Scheme in writing to James Davidson-Brett, Church Commissioners, Church House, Great Smith Street, London SW1P 3AZ or by email to james.davidson-brett@churchofengland.org by 20th February 2020.

Copies of all of the representations and associated correspondence will be published on the Commissioners' website if the matter needs to be considered by the Commissioners. See www.ccpastoral/org/reps or ring James Davidson-Brett on 0207 898 1687.

Most Read

Councillor calls for more conscious travelling to help improve air quality

Trilby Roberts. Picture: Dr. Rick Wylie.

New hope for closed Railway Arms pub - now for sale

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Police appeal following ‘nasty’ Christmas vandalism

Christmas lights destroyed outside a property on Railey Road. Photo: David Noble/Facebook

Local school declared teaching hub for struggling schools

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Container “well alight” at local recycling centre

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Councillor calls for more conscious travelling to help improve air quality

Trilby Roberts. Picture: Dr. Rick Wylie.

New hope for closed Railway Arms pub - now for sale

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Police appeal following ‘nasty’ Christmas vandalism

Christmas lights destroyed outside a property on Railey Road. Photo: David Noble/Facebook

Local school declared teaching hub for struggling schools

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Container “well alight” at local recycling centre

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Public Notice

Public Notice

County Council wins High Court appeal over carbon monoxide poisoning

Essex County Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Councils launch ‘Love Essex not plastic’ campaign

Large Quantity of Used Disposable Cups

Town businesses shape group after Christmas success

Jim Brewin, Chair at Saffron Walden BID. Picture: CINNAMON LETTERS

Could working overseas help you to fast-track your savings?

Working somewhere like Singapore could boost your savings, make you more employable and give you a new take on life, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24