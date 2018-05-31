Public Notice

The Church Commissioners have authorised the publication of a draft Pastoral Scheme providing for part of the churchyard of St Mary's Church, Bartlow in the diocese of Ely to be transferred to the Ely Diocesan Board of Finance for disposal to an adjoining neighbour as part of a land swap arrangement. A copy of the draft Scheme may be inspected at the church.

You may also access the draft Scheme on the Church Commissioners' website at www. ccpastoral.org/consultation Anyone can make representations either for or against the draft Scheme in writing to James Davidson-Brett, Church Commissioners, Church House, Great Smith Street, London SW1P 3AZ or by email to james.davidson-brett@churchofengland.org by 20th February 2020.

Copies of all of the representations and associated correspondence will be published on the Commissioners' website if the matter needs to be considered by the Commissioners. See www.ccpastoral/org/reps or ring James Davidson-Brett on 0207 898 1687.