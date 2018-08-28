Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash in Thaxted

PUBLISHED: 11:16 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 11 January 2019

Two-vehicle crash in Thaxted. Picture: PCSO JAMES GRAHAM

Two-vehicle crash in Thaxted. Picture: PCSO JAMES GRAHAM

Archant

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles near the B1051 in Thaxted yesterday (January 10).

East of England Ambulance Service sent a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and an ambulance.

A spokesman said no-one required hospital treatment and Essex Police were also in attendance.

PCSO James Graham tweeted: “Fortunately nobody seriously hurt.”

Most Read

Phallic prankster finds novel way to point out pothole problem in Saffron Walden

Phalluses have appeared on Audley End Road in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Tattoo parlour plans backed despite concern over impact on village

42 Chapel Hill in Stansted in July 2017, where the new tattoo business will be.

BMW taken and crashed into building before being returned to owner

Crime news

Appeal for witnesses after allegation of assault near M11 services

Woman assaulted near Birchanger services on M11.

Car crash outside children’s play barn in Dunmow

Crime news

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash in Thaxted

Two-vehicle crash in Thaxted. Picture: PCSO JAMES GRAHAM

Pantomime performance dedicated to Saffron Players producer

Vanessa (centre) with her two daughters. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Phallic prankster finds novel way to point out pothole problem in Saffron Walden

Phalluses have appeared on Audley End Road in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Police want to speak to this man following indecent exposure incidents in Little Canfield

Do you recognise this man? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man in hospital with life-changing injuries after colliding with roundabout

A police investigation is ongoing following the one vehicle collision.
Drive 24