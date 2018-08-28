Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash in Thaxted
PUBLISHED: 11:16 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 11 January 2019
Archant
Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles near the B1051 in Thaxted yesterday (January 10).
East of England Ambulance Service sent a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and an ambulance.
A spokesman said no-one required hospital treatment and Essex Police were also in attendance.
PCSO James Graham tweeted: “Fortunately nobody seriously hurt.”