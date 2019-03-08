Advanced search

Emirates to launch second daily flight to Stansted Airport

PUBLISHED: 09:05 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 12 March 2019

Emirates launch second daily flight to Stansted Airport. Picture: EMIRATES

Emirates has announced the launch of a second daily flight from Dubai to Stansted Airport.

The first Emirates flight landing at Stansted Airport in June last year. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORTThe first Emirates flight landing at Stansted Airport in June last year. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

The additional flight means that Emirates customers will now have 11 daily flights to and from three London airports.

Hubert Frach, Emirates divisional senior vice president of commercial operations west, said: “We are increasing capacity to London Stansted to meet steady demand from both leisure and business travellers to and from the region, as well as international student traffic to Cambridge.

“We continuously seek ways to maximise convenience and flexibility for our customers and the second daily flight combined with the optimal travel schedules will do exactly that.”

Beginning July 1, the first daily flight from Dubai to Stansted Airport will depart Dubai at 9am and arrive at Stansted Airport at 1.30pm. The return flight will depart Stansted Airport at 3pm and arrive in Dubai at 1am the following day.

The second daily flight will depart Dubai at 2.15pm and arrive at Stansted Airport at 6.45pm. The return flight will depart Stansted Airport at 9.10pm and arrive in Dubai at 7.10am the following day.

As with the first, the second daily flight to Stansted will be operated by Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration with six private suites in first class, 42 fully-flat beds in business class and 306 seats in economy class.

Ken O’Toole, CEO of Stansted Airport, said: “The announcement that Emirates is to double the capacity on its Dubai service is fantastic news for passengers and is a vote of confidence in both London Stansted Airport and the East of England.

“Since day one this route has been extremely popular with passengers flying direct to Dubai but also taking advantage of the 150 onward connections available from the hub and today’s announcement is further evidence of the rising demand that exists for more long-haul services from Stansted.”

