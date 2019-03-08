Emotional reunion for former residents of Audley End station house

Craig and Ivy (centre) with members of the family on their revisit to the station on April 7. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

There were happy memories and a few tears at Audley End station house when the former residents revisited for a peep inside what was once their home.

The station house now stands empty but has most recently operated as a takeaway. However, it was once the much-loved home of British Rail worker, David Ogborn and his wife Ivy who lived there for 27 years from 1966 to 1993.

Greater Anglia facilitated a visit for Ivy and her grandson Craig Ruggles on April 7, after he wrote to the train operator to tell them of his happy childhood memories of growing up in the station house during the 1980s.

David and Ivy left the station house upon David's retirement in 1993, when Craig was seven years old.

Craig has fond memories of spending almost all his birthdays, Christmases and nearly every weekend at the station house up to that point, and has yearned to go back ever since.

He even met the Queen on the platform there when the royal train pulled up on July 30, 1988 during Her Majesty's visit to Saffron Walden.

He said in his letter to Greater Anglia: “My nan used to run a little shop from the external serving hatch and my grandad had a whole room upstairs completely dedicated to a huge model railway set. The place is one huge memory box and I'd love to get back in there if possible for that very reason.

“It would be like a reunion with an old friend.”

Greater Anglia's customer and community engagement manager said: “I was moved by Craig's letter and was delighted to be able to facilitate their visit. We are hoping a new tenant can be found to give the station house a new lease of life.”

Craig said, “It was wonderful to come back with my nan and my nine-year-old son, who was quite taken with the idea of living in a train station.

“It was very emotional coming back to a place that was so special to us and gave us so many wonderful memories.

“It's something I've wanted to do for a long time but wasn't sure if it would even be possible so we are very grateful to Greater Anglia for making it happen. A few tears were shed, but they were definitely happy ones.