Advanced search

Diamond and gold ring found in Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 15:07 30 June 2020

Saffron Walden: A ring has been was found in Abbey Lane. Picture:Archant

Saffron Walden: A ring has been was found in Abbey Lane. Picture:Archant

Archant

Diamond and gold ring found in Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden

FOUND: A ring has been found in Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden.

The piece of jewellery, which looks like an engagement ring and is gold with diamonds, was found mid way along the road between the high street and the duck pond.

You may also want to watch:

It was found on Sunday, June 28 at around 2pm in the afternoon.

A woman found the ring, just lying on the ground as she was out walking her border terrier dog.

The lady telephoned The Saffron Walden Reporter saying: “I would really like to reunite this ring with its owner so I hope someone reads this notice and gets in touch with the paper to reclaim the ring.”

To claim the ring, please contact the Reporter. Email: Editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk - putting “Lost Ring” in the subject line. Please include your name, and a telephone number. Or call or message 07785 616 265.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Meet Fizz, Essex’s first ever fire investigation dog

Fizz, Essex's first Fire Investigation dog. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

New hotel at Duxford museum approved

The proposed hotel design. Photo: South Cambridgeshire District Council.

Saffron Walden’s mayor on equality and kindness for everyone in the town

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Essex Libraries set to reopen on different dates

Saffron Walden Library. Picture: Saffron Photo.

County Council faces huge budget deficit without government support

Essex County Council

Most Read

Meet Fizz, Essex’s first ever fire investigation dog

Fizz, Essex's first Fire Investigation dog. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

New hotel at Duxford museum approved

The proposed hotel design. Photo: South Cambridgeshire District Council.

Saffron Walden’s mayor on equality and kindness for everyone in the town

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Essex Libraries set to reopen on different dates

Saffron Walden Library. Picture: Saffron Photo.

County Council faces huge budget deficit without government support

Essex County Council

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Diamond and gold ring found in Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden: A ring has been was found in Abbey Lane. Picture:Archant

REVIEW: Da 5 Bloods - Delroy Lindo is the beating heart of the film with an Oscar-worthy performance

Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods is available on Netflix. Picture: Netflix Film Release Publicity

Two 10-year-old-girls get on their bikes and raise £1,800 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge

Tessa Connor. Picture: Supplied

Saffron Walden’s mayor on equality and kindness for everyone in the town

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

First online video meeting for Elsenham WI in Essex talks about Henry VIII’s “forgotten wives”

Elsenham WI had a virtual meeting with a talk on Henry VIII's forgotten wives. Picture: Elsenham WI