Diamond and gold ring found in Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden: A ring has been was found in Abbey Lane. Picture:Archant Archant

Diamond and gold ring found in Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

FOUND: A ring has been found in Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden.

The piece of jewellery, which looks like an engagement ring and is gold with diamonds, was found mid way along the road between the high street and the duck pond.

You may also want to watch:

It was found on Sunday, June 28 at around 2pm in the afternoon.

A woman found the ring, just lying on the ground as she was out walking her border terrier dog.

The lady telephoned The Saffron Walden Reporter saying: “I would really like to reunite this ring with its owner so I hope someone reads this notice and gets in touch with the paper to reclaim the ring.”

To claim the ring, please contact the Reporter. Email: Editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk - putting “Lost Ring” in the subject line. Please include your name, and a telephone number. Or call or message 07785 616 265.