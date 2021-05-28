Published: 6:00 PM May 28, 2021

It was delayed by 12 months, but the EUFA European Football Championship is about to return - and we want to hear how you will celebrate one of the world's biggest football competitions.

Will you be watching the games in a pub with your mates in Saffron Walden or Great Dunmow or one of the outlying villages, or having a garden party with your friends and family? Or if you're not interested in football, what will you be doing instead?

Come on Uttlesford, we want to hear from you - complete our survey to let us know how you'll be marking the occasion.

We also want to see your selfies, so please email them in - along with your favourite memories from Europe's biggest football festival.

June is forecast to see a “mini-heatwave". And Gareth Southgate announced his provisional 33-man squad for the Euros on May 25.

So let's hope the sun shines down so the team can recreate the excitement of the 2018 World Cup when they reached the last four.

Pubs that have a big screen will be showing all matches across the Euros from June 11 to July 11 and special bookings for days when England play.

Here is when and who England will play in Group D and who they could face in the first round of the knockout stages:



Sunday, June 13: Croatia (2pm kick-off, London)



Friday, June 18: Scotland (8pm, London)



Tuesday, June 22: Czech Republic (8pm, London)



If England win Group D:

Tuesday, June 29: vs Group F runners-up (Portugal, France, Germany, Hungary – 5pm, London)



If England finish second in Group D:

Monday, June 28: vs Group E runners-up (Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia – 5pm, Copenhagen)



If England finish as one of the four best third-place teams:

One of:

Sunday, June 27: vs Group C winners (Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia – 5pm, Budapest)



Sunday, June 27: vs Group B winners (Denmark, Finland, Belgium and Russia – 8pm, Seville)



Tuesday, June 29: vs Group E winners (Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia – 8pm, Glasgow)