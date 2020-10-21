Gallery

Audley End pictures from the past are brought to life

Polish trainee agents tackle assault course at Audley End SOE 2 Circa 1942/1943. Picture: From the collection of the Polish Underground Movement Study Trust – London English Heritage / Polish Underground Movement Study Trust – London

Rare archive photography from the 19th and 20th centuries has been brought to life with colourisation.

Polish trainee agents tackle assault course at Audley End SOE 2 Circa 1942/1943. Picture: From the collection of the Polish Underground Movement Study Trust – London

The photographic collection from English Heritage includes images from Audley End House with Polish trainee agents stationed at Audley End playing a game of football, and tackling an assault course, from around 1942.

Audley End was known as Station 43 and was used as a training base before the agents were parachuted into occupied Poland.

The other images include convalescents at Wrest Park in Bedfordshire taking a camel ride on a day out, Virginia Courtauld and her dogs outside Eltham Palace in London from 1940, and Herbert Thellusson at Brodsworth Hall and Gardens in Yorkshire in the 1860s.

English Heritage lead properties historian Andrew Hann said: “Colourising photos instantly makes their subjects more real and relatable to us.”

Polish trainee agents play football at Audley End SOE 1 circa 1942/1943. Picture: From the collection of the Polish Underground Movement Study Trust – London

The initiative is in partnership with TikTok as part of the #LearnOnTikTok campaign, a long-term programme.

Polish trainee agents play football at Audley End SOE 1 circa 1942/1943. Picture: From the collection of the Polish Underground Movement Study Trust – London

Virginia Courtauld and her dogs outside Eltham Palace in London, 1940. Picture: Private Collection

Virginia Courtauld and her dogs outside Eltham Palace in London, 1940. Picture: Private Collection

Herbert Thellusson sitting on a bench in the Brodsworth Hall garden, Yorkshire c. 1860s. Photo: ENGLISH HERITAGE

Herbert Thellusson sitting on a bench in the Brodsworth Hall garden, Yorkshire c. 1860s. Photo: ENGLISH HERITAGE

Lady Amabel Cowper on the terrace at Wrest Park Bedfordshire in c.1865. Picture: PRIVATE COLLECTION

Lady Amabel Cowper on the terrace at Wrest Park Bedfordshire in c.1865. Picture: PRIVATE COLLECTION

Wrest Park Convalescents take a camel ride,1915, Bedfordshire. Picture: Private Collection

Wrest Park Convalescents take a camel ride,1915, Bedfordshire. Picture: Private Collection