Audley End pictures from the past are brought to life

PUBLISHED: 17:33 21 October 2020

Polish trainee agents tackle assault course at Audley End SOE 2 Circa 1942/1943. Picture: From the collection of the Polish Underground Movement Study Trust – London

Rare archive photography from the 19th and 20th centuries has been brought to life with colourisation.

The photographic collection from English Heritage includes images from Audley End House with Polish trainee agents stationed at Audley End playing a game of football, and tackling an assault course, from around 1942.

Audley End was known as Station 43 and was used as a training base before the agents were parachuted into occupied Poland.

The other images include convalescents at Wrest Park in Bedfordshire taking a camel ride on a day out, Virginia Courtauld and her dogs outside Eltham Palace in London from 1940, and Herbert Thellusson at Brodsworth Hall and Gardens in Yorkshire in the 1860s.

English Heritage lead properties historian Andrew Hann said: “Colourising photos instantly makes their subjects more real and relatable to us.”

The initiative is in partnership with TikTok as part of the #LearnOnTikTok campaign, a long-term programme.

