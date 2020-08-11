Two medals for English Sparkling Wine made just outside Saffron Walden

Dan Turner, Vineyard Manager and Paul Edwards, Owner at Saffron Grange, a family-run vineyard just outside of Saffron Walden. Picture: Saffron Grange Paul Jackson 2015

Family-run vineyard Saffron Grange in Little Walden is celebrating after receiving two medals for English Sparkling Wine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aimie Edwards, Operation Manager at Saffron Grange, a family-run vineyard just outside of Saffron Walden. Picture: Saffron Grange Aimie Edwards, Operation Manager at Saffron Grange, a family-run vineyard just outside of Saffron Walden. Picture: Saffron Grange

The national Wine GB Awards awarded a Silver Medal for Saffron Grange’s second release, the Classic Cuvee 2017, despite it only launching last year.

One of the vineyards more recent releases, the new Pinot Noir Brut Rosé 2018, achieved a Bronze Medal.

The vineyard has been in development for 10 years but it only opened to the public last summer with three first releases.

The WineGB Awards are the leading awards for the UK wine industry. Each year the competition attracts entries from the country’s finest producers of English wines.

Saffron Grange, a family-run vineyard just outside of Saffron Walden, has won two WineGB awards. Picture: Saffron Grange Saffron Grange, a family-run vineyard just outside of Saffron Walden, has won two WineGB awards. Picture: Saffron Grange

Saffron Grange were up against established and leading vineyards.

Judges this year included Saturday Kitchen’s Susie Barry, the famous BBC wine critic Oz Clarke and wine buyer for Corney & Barrow, Rebecca Palmer. A virtual awards ceremony will take place on September 8.

The awards come hot on the heels of a glowing review from renowned wine critic Tamlyn Currin, who wrote about Saffron Grange’s Pinot Noir Brut Rosé 2018 for the website of leading wine critic Jancis Robinson OBE.

In her review, Tamyln Currin said: “It’s so seldom that I just fall head over heels for a sparkling wine on the sole basis that it is simply delicious. No genuflecting to Krug or Billecart, no wannabe-Cristal winemaking attempts. Just a trugful of fresh-picked raspberries, the chalk and sherbet of alpine strawberries, a gauzy, lacy network of perfectly formed bubbles. As thirst-quenching as red-apple sorbet. And absolutely brilliant with food. One of the most food-friendly English sparkling wines I’ve ever had. I could drink this all summer!”

Saffron Grange, a family-run vineyard just outside of Saffron Walden, has won two WineGB awards. Picture: Saffron Grange Saffron Grange, a family-run vineyard just outside of Saffron Walden, has won two WineGB awards. Picture: Saffron Grange

Paul Edwards, owner of Saffron Grange, said: “We are absolutely blown away by the two awards, coupled with this incredible endorsement from a renowned wine critic.

“This is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team to perfecting our wine-making techniques and delivering the highest quality wines.

“We are determined to put the Saffron region on the map, as a leading producer of fine, quality English Sparkling Wines. We are so grateful for the community’s support during the lockdown – it has been wonderful to start welcoming you back to the vineyard as our tours open back up.”

The company sells online and via local stockists. The vineyard is open 10am – 4pm weekdays for drop ins and weekly tours are available.

You may also want to watch: