Anna Ellison from English Spirit Distillery delivered a talk and tasting session for the members of Elsenham WI at their monthly meeting.

About 40 members and guests heard how English Spirit Distillery, based in Great Yeldham, make their products using ingredients like East Anglian sugar beet and seasonal fresh fruit wherever possible.

English Spirit was set up in 2011 by Dr John Walters, a former Oxford scholar, with a background in biochemistry and the pharmaceutical industry.

Anna explained how their spirits are distilled and then flavoured. She then invited everyone to taste and enjoy a range of their spirits – luckily, most people had walked or been given a lift to the Memorial Hall.

The meeting continued with refreshments, a raffle, and a competition judged by Anna for a home-made liqueur.

Barbara Pether, Elsenham WI's vice president, said: "We are always happy to hear from great local businesses, particularly where they are making such great products using local ingredients. We really enjoyed being able to taste their range too!"

Elsenham WI is always keen to welcome guests and new members. Email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.