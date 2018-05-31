Advanced search

Fire safety advice given to 1,500 vulnerable people in Essex

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 July 2020

Fire Service

Fire Service

Archant

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has distributed fire safety advice to 1,500 vulnerable people in Essex, working in partnership with 12 organisations and charities.

The fire service produced home fire safety leaflets for people shielding at home, designed to reduce the risk of a fire in the home.

The work has extended county-wide after beginning earlier this month with a partnership with Colchester charity Community 360 to distribute the leaflets in the food and medicine deliveries for vulnerable people.

You may also want to watch:

Andrea MacAlister said: “Working with a variety of Essex organisations means we’ve been able to reach more people who have already been identified as more vulnerable during this time.

“We know people who live alone, people who have higher medical needs and people who spend more time at home are at a higher risk of having an accidental fire in their home.

“Including targeted home fire safety advice to the people that most need it means we’re able to offer specific and relevant advice.

“These fire safety leaflets are in addition to our safe and well visits, which were still offering to those who need them most.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First beavers born in Essex since the Middle Ages

The first beavers in Essex since the Middle Ages are lockdown babies. Photo: Russell Savory.

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Food and drink businesses speak ahead of outdoors areas reopening

The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Essex Police and the Met Police make arrests, seize weapons, retrieve stolen cars through Operation Sceptre

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Praise for Essex Police in Parliament as arrests rise for suspected domestic abuse

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

First beavers born in Essex since the Middle Ages

The first beavers in Essex since the Middle Ages are lockdown babies. Photo: Russell Savory.

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Food and drink businesses speak ahead of outdoors areas reopening

The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Essex Police and the Met Police make arrests, seize weapons, retrieve stolen cars through Operation Sceptre

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Praise for Essex Police in Parliament as arrests rise for suspected domestic abuse

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Fire safety advice given to 1,500 vulnerable people in Essex

Fire Service

Kemi Badenoch MP for Saffron Walden and district on shops and businesses reopening

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch

Fizz the Essex Fire Investigation dog goes out on her first job

Fizz the Essex Fire Investigation Dog starts work. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

NHS Birthday 2020: Are you showing your support across Essex this weekend?

Medics Sam, Tash, Melanie and Amanda shared a happy moment during the final clap in Saffron Walden in June. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY