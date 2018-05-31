Fire safety advice given to 1,500 vulnerable people in Essex

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has distributed fire safety advice to 1,500 vulnerable people in Essex, working in partnership with 12 organisations and charities.

The fire service produced home fire safety leaflets for people shielding at home, designed to reduce the risk of a fire in the home.

The work has extended county-wide after beginning earlier this month with a partnership with Colchester charity Community 360 to distribute the leaflets in the food and medicine deliveries for vulnerable people.

Andrea MacAlister said: “Working with a variety of Essex organisations means we’ve been able to reach more people who have already been identified as more vulnerable during this time.

“We know people who live alone, people who have higher medical needs and people who spend more time at home are at a higher risk of having an accidental fire in their home.

“Including targeted home fire safety advice to the people that most need it means we’re able to offer specific and relevant advice.

“These fire safety leaflets are in addition to our safe and well visits, which were still offering to those who need them most.”