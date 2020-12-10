Air ambulance online event to say thanks

Critical care paramedics Chris Keeliher and Lou Rosson of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. Picture: EHAAT Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

A free event takes place online on Thursday (Dec 17), as a thank you to supporters of the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

The evening will include contributions from patients, crew, staff and volunteers, songs, readings, a look behind the scenes and a personal message from EHAAT CEO Jane Gurney.

Kerry Russell of EHAAT said: “Although we can’t gather in person this year, our virtual event will be a fantastic festive celebration for everyone to enjoy safely at home.

“It has been a challenging year for everyone, but thanks to our amazing supporters the charity’s critical care teams have still been there 24/7 for the people of Essex, Hertfordshire and beyond, helping to keep more families together this Christmas.

“To say a big ‘thank you’ to our wonderful supporters, we have created our very first Online Christmas Celebration, and we would be delighted if as many people as possible could join us.”

EHAAT’s Online Christmas Celebration starts at 7.30pm. To register for a free ticket, visit the charity’s website ehaat.org/events/christmas-celebration/