Advanced search

Air ambulance online event to say thanks

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 December 2020

Critical care paramedics Chris Keeliher and Lou Rosson of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. Picture: EHAAT

Critical care paramedics Chris Keeliher and Lou Rosson of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. Picture: EHAAT

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

A free event takes place online on Thursday (Dec 17), as a thank you to supporters of the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

The evening will include contributions from patients, crew, staff and volunteers, songs, readings, a look behind the scenes and a personal message from EHAAT CEO Jane Gurney.

Kerry Russell of EHAAT said: “Although we can’t gather in person this year, our virtual event will be a fantastic festive celebration for everyone to enjoy safely at home.

“It has been a challenging year for everyone, but thanks to our amazing supporters the charity’s critical care teams have still been there 24/7 for the people of Essex, Hertfordshire and beyond, helping to keep more families together this Christmas.

“To say a big ‘thank you’ to our wonderful supporters, we have created our very first Online Christmas Celebration, and we would be delighted if as many people as possible could join us.”

EHAAT’s Online Christmas Celebration starts at 7.30pm. To register for a free ticket, visit the charity’s website ehaat.org/events/christmas-celebration/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Air ambulance online event to say thanks

Critical care paramedics Chris Keeliher and Lou Rosson of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. Picture: EHAAT

Essex: Mental health teams to be in 75 per cent of schools by 2025

Community groups encouraged to apply for funds

Roger Hirst, Police and Crime Commissioner for Essex

Sign up for a virtual open day visit

The Grange Care Home in Newport has its own pub! Picture: Country Court Care

Elsenham WI talk about Edith Cavell, who helped hundreds of wartime soldiers to escape

Melanie Gibson-Barton spoke to Elsenham WI's meeting about the life of Edith Cavell. Picture: ELSENHAM WI