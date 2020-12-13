Air ambulance online event to say thanks
- Credit: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance
A free event takes place online on Thursday (Dec 17), as a thank you to supporters of the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.
The evening will include contributions from patients, crew, staff and volunteers, songs, readings, a look behind the scenes and a personal message from EHAAT CEO Jane Gurney.
Kerry Russell of EHAAT said: “Although we can’t gather in person this year, our virtual event will be a fantastic festive celebration for everyone to enjoy safely at home.
“It has been a challenging year for everyone, but thanks to our amazing supporters the charity’s critical care teams have still been there 24/7 for the people of Essex, Hertfordshire and beyond, helping to keep more families together this Christmas.
“To say a big ‘thank you’ to our wonderful supporters, we have created our very first Online Christmas Celebration, and we would be delighted if as many people as possible could join us.”
You may also want to watch:
EHAAT’s Online Christmas Celebration starts at 7.30pm. To register for a free ticket, visit the charity’s website ehaat.org/events/christmas-celebration/
Most Read
- 1 Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown
- 2 Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts
- 3 Shop Local: New lights and a light arch for a “Christmas selfie”
- 4 Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited
- 5 Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners
- 6 Uttlesford escapes going into Tier Three coronavirus restrictions for now
- 7 League suspended but not before managerial milestone for Bloods boss Jason Maher
- 8 School raises £4,000 for health project
- 9 Winners announced for business and shop window competition
- 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign