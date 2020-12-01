Advanced search

Dog theft attempts in Littlebury

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 20:04 01 December 2020

Littlebury. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Littlebury. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

ANDRA MACIUCA

There have been two attempted dog thefts in Littlebury on the same day.

During the first incident, the owner bumped into one of the intruders.

He had tried to enter a large dog kennel at 11.50am on Sunday, November 22.

You may also want to watch:

Ten minutes later, a 4x4 vehicle rammed a fence at a different property, and an attempt was made to steal the dogs.

Police are appealing for information.

Please call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference numbers 42/191322/20 and 42/192074/20 respectively.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Dog theft attempts in Littlebury

Littlebury. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Enquiries ongoing after Ashdon Road crash sent drivers to hospital

The scene of the accident on Ashdon Road, Saffron Walden. Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station.

Catering students learn from Saffron Walden patisserie expert

Andrew Edwards, head chef at Angela Reed Cafe, instructs cookery students at Cambridge Regional College. Picture: Cambridge Regional College

Planning referendum for Newport, Quendon and Rickling residents after “record” progress leads to unanimous approval

R4U Cllr Neil Hargreaves, chair of the NQRNP

New on-call firefighters join Essex Fire Service

The new on-call recruits will operate from fire stations around Essex, including Saffron Walden. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.