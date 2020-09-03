Gallery

Saffron Walden bollard becomes a work of art

Artist Sonia Villiers with her finished art work on the bollard - Saffron Walden's alternatve to the fourth plinth! Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

A Market Square bollard has been transformed into a work of art, showing Museum Street and the saffron crocuses.

Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre commissioned artist Sonia Villiers.

She recreated one of her most iconic paintings, dedicating it to Richard Pennington. Mr Pennington, who died in the Spring, bought the original painting 10 years ago. The image has been very popular in prints, cards, and as a scarf.

Sonia said that like Banksy, she comes from Bristol but this artwork happened during the day.

And she said her work in progress drew a lot of comments, including whether she was allowed to paint the bollard, and if the paint would wash off in the rain.

Sonia chose paint that works on metal, so the art will not wash off. The bollard had been given two coats of white primer before she started.

She said: “I was honoured to paint the inaugural bollard.”

The project has been supported by the town council. Work is now underway to research and paint the other three large bollards.

Sonia’s work is on display in various locations in Saffron Walden including the tourist information office, and around 30 other shops and cafes.

Sonia’s art sessions for adults in Hadstock are full but she still has some space for socially distanced art in her children’s sesssions.

See www.soniavilliers.co.uk/art-classes for details.

