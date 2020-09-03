Advanced search

Saffron Walden bollard becomes a work of art

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 September 2020

Artist Sonia Villiers with her finished art work on the bollard - Saffron Walden's alternatve to the fourth plinth! Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Artist Sonia Villiers with her finished art work on the bollard - Saffron Walden's alternatve to the fourth plinth! Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

A Market Square bollard has been transformed into a work of art, showing Museum Street and the saffron crocuses.

Artist Sonia Villiers signs the finished bollard in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett PhotographyArtist Sonia Villiers signs the finished bollard in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre commissioned artist Sonia Villiers.

She recreated one of her most iconic paintings, dedicating it to Richard Pennington. Mr Pennington, who died in the Spring, bought the original painting 10 years ago. The image has been very popular in prints, cards, and as a scarf.

Sonia said that like Banksy, she comes from Bristol but this artwork happened during the day.

And she said her work in progress drew a lot of comments, including whether she was allowed to paint the bollard, and if the paint would wash off in the rain.

The Saffron Walden bollard was painted with two layers of white primer before artist Sonia started work. Picture: Celia Bartlett PhotographyThe Saffron Walden bollard was painted with two layers of white primer before artist Sonia started work. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Sonia chose paint that works on metal, so the art will not wash off. The bollard had been given two coats of white primer before she started.

She said: “I was honoured to paint the inaugural bollard.”

The project has been supported by the town council. Work is now underway to research and paint the other three large bollards.

Sonia’s work is on display in various locations in Saffron Walden including the tourist information office, and around 30 other shops and cafes.

Artist Sonia Villiers painting the second colour on the bollard in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett PhotographyArtist Sonia Villiers painting the second colour on the bollard in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Sonia’s art sessions for adults in Hadstock are full but she still has some space for socially distanced art in her children’s sesssions.

See www.soniavilliers.co.uk/art-classes for details.

The design being transferred to the Saffron Walden bollard - from Sonia's most iconic painting, the original of which was sold 10 years ago. Picture: Celia Bartlett PhotographyThe design being transferred to the Saffron Walden bollard - from Sonia's most iconic painting, the original of which was sold 10 years ago. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Artist Sonia Villiers turning the plain bollard into a work of art in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett PhotographyArtist Sonia Villiers turning the plain bollard into a work of art in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Passers-by stopped to ask questions about Sonia painting the bollard in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett PhotographyPassers-by stopped to ask questions about Sonia painting the bollard in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Artist Sonia Villiers with her finished art work on the bollard in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett PhotographyArtist Sonia Villiers with her finished art work on the bollard in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Artist Sonia Villiers with her finished art work on the bollard in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett PhotographyArtist Sonia Villiers with her finished art work on the bollard in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

