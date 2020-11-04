Essex landowners to be rewarded for constructing ponds for great crested newts

Farmers and landowners in Essex are being given the opportunity to earn extra money by building ponds on their land for great crested newts.

Public body Natural England has partnered with EnTrade as part of its District Level Licensing Scheme to create a sealed-bid auction where owners of land can set prices for constructing the new ponds, which provide a fresh habitat for the newts, away from land outlined for development.

Great crested newt populations in the UK have declined rapidly over the last century, despite being protected under UK and EU law.

According to Natural England, this is largely due to loss of habitat caused by building development and pond neglect.

Craig Thomas, habitat delivery strategist at Natural England, said Essex was selected for the scheme because it is an area particularly important for great crested newts.

Landowners can register at entrade.co.uk until Friday, November 13 to take part in the scheme.