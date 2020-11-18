Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown

Public Health England officials have welcomed news of a Covid vaccine but are urging people to continue with lockdown restrictions as latest figures show Covid numbers are still rising.

The figures seem to have risen most in Great Dunmow according to Gov.uk website data released on Tuesday evening (November 17).

But PHE has recently updated the way it records the location, prioritising addresses given at the point of testing over the details registered on a patient’s NHS Summary Care Record.

There were 34 new cases in Dunmow, up 11 on previous data, for the seven days to November 12. The rate was 393.5 per 100,000 residents, with the case rate much higher than the England average.

Earlier in the week, data to November 10 showed that Dunmow had 40 cases, up from 21 (462.9).

Other areas across the district have lower figures and are below the England average for the same period ending November 12.

Stansted Mountfitchet and Elsenham, 22 cases, up 13 (151.8).

Takeley, Airport and Mountfitchet South, 20 cases, up nine (188.6).

Hatfield Heath, Hallingburys and Rodings, 18 cases, up 11 (230.3).

Saffron Walden Town, nine new cases, up two on the previous week (65.8).

Audley End, Ashdon and the Chesterfords, five cases, up three (67.3).

Newport, Littlebury and Clavering, six cases, no change on the previous week (68.9).

Duxford, Whittlesford and the Abingtons, six cases, down two (74.8).

Thaxted, Great Sampford and Radwinter, seven cases, down two (80.3).

Flitch Green, Felsted and High Easter, 23 cases, down two (205.2).

Panfield, Finchingfield and Bardfield, five cases, down two (78.7).

Great Notley and Black Notley, four cases, down one (41.3).

Bocking, seven cases, up three (96.0).

Braintree West and Rayne, 16 cases, no change (203.3).

In Essex there have been 16,559 people testing positive since the start of the pandemic and in Uttlesford there have been 949 cases so far.

Dr David Edwards, consultant in health protection at Public Health England East, said: “The possibility of a Covid-19 vaccine is the news we have all been waiting for and we hope that it won’t be long before we see it being used.

“In the meantime, we ask the communities to continue with their sterling efforts and follow the lockdown guidance which is one of the best ways to prevent the virus spreading.

“We are continuing to see cases rising across the region with a number of new outbreaks developing every week.

“We need to do everything we can to bring the rate down and one of our best defences is social distancing, washing hands, not mixing with other households and wearing masks. If you have any symptoms, you should book a test immediately so you and any close contacts can self-isolate and help break the chain of transmission.

“We know it is challenging but sticking to the advice and playing our part is the best way to fight this virus; together, working towards preventing spread of the virus and protecting those around us