Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited

Coronavirus vaccines are coming soon. Picture: GETTY IMAGES Archant

The Covid-19 vaccination roll-out is due in Saffron Walden before Christmas, and the first batch of patients is being contacted over the next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The COVID-19 vaccines work by mimicking the infection, tricking the body to believe you’ve got the infection so you then produce antibodies Picture: Adobe Stock The COVID-19 vaccines work by mimicking the infection, tricking the body to believe you’ve got the infection so you then produce antibodies Picture: Adobe Stock

The North Uttlesford practices of Gold Street, Crocus, Newport and Thaxted surgeries are working together.

The first phase of the vaccination roll-out will take place at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre, Saffron Walden.

Dr Richard Boyce, Clinical Director of North Uttlesford Primary Care Network said: “There has already been a huge amount of effort and work that has gone on behind the scenes from the Surgeries themselves, Uttlesford District Council, Uttlesford Health, OneLife and the CVSUttlesford to make this happen.

“We will be contacting our first cohort of patients over the next week to offer them the vaccine and it is important that, as supplies are currently limited, we ask for patience from our local population to allow us to reach the most vulnerable first, as there will be a limited supply of the vaccine to begin with.

“It is vital that people do not call their surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited to do so in case our lines become clogged with queries about the vaccine.”

The surgeries are asking patients to ensure details held are up to date, with their current landline, mobile numbers and email addresses if they have them as this will make the process for booking appointments in the coming weeks much more streamlined.

Dr Boyce said that practices remain open for all other non-vaccine related queries, and patients are encouraged to call if they have health concerns.

Further information will be shared over the coming weeks as plans progress.

You may also want to watch:

In South Uttlesford, Stansted Surgery is leading their programme and is also due to start imminently.

The vaccine is given as two injections, 21 days apart. Several different companies have created a Covid vaccine.

It is being given free of charge, and Government has said it will be offered first to people most at risk from the complications of Covid-19.