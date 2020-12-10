News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter Home > News

Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM December 10, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 16, 2020
Coronavirus vaccines are coming soon. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Coronavirus vaccines are coming soon. Picture: GETTY IMAGES - Credit: Archant

The Covid-19 vaccination roll-out is due in Saffron Walden before Christmas, and the first batch of patients is being contacted over the next week.

The COVID-19 vaccines work by mimicking the infection, tricking the body to believe you’ve got the infection so you then prod...

The COVID-19 vaccines work by mimicking the infection, tricking the body to believe you’ve got the infection so you then produce antibodies Picture: Adobe Stock - Credit: Archant

The North Uttlesford practices of Gold Street, Crocus, Newport and Thaxted surgeries are working together.

The first phase of the vaccination roll-out will take place at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre, Saffron Walden.

Dr Richard Boyce, Clinical Director of North Uttlesford Primary Care Network said: “There has already been a huge amount of effort and work that has gone on behind the scenes from the Surgeries themselves, Uttlesford District Council, Uttlesford Health, OneLife and the CVSUttlesford to make this happen.

“We will be contacting our first cohort of patients over the next week to offer them the vaccine and it is important that, as supplies are currently limited, we ask for patience from our local population to allow us to reach the most vulnerable first, as there will be a limited supply of the vaccine to begin with.

You may also want to watch:

“It is vital that people do not call their surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited to do so in case our lines become clogged with queries about the vaccine.”

The surgeries are asking patients to ensure details held are up to date, with their current landline, mobile numbers and email addresses if they have them as this will make the process for booking appointments in the coming weeks much more streamlined.

Most Read

  1. 1 Health officials urge residents to continue with lockdown
  2. 2 Essex placed in Covid Tier 2 when lockdown lifts
  3. 3 Shop Local: New lights and a light arch for a “Christmas selfie”
  1. 4 Covid vaccine: Please don’t call surgeries to book vaccination appointments until invited
  2. 5 Goodies and chat will bring festive joy to pensioners
  3. 6 Uttlesford escapes going into Tier Three coronavirus restrictions for now
  4. 7 League suspended but not before managerial milestone for Bloods boss Jason Maher
  5. 8 School raises £4,000 for health project
  6. 9 Winners announced for business and shop window competition
  7. 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign

Dr Boyce said that practices remain open for all other non-vaccine related queries, and patients are encouraged to call if they have health concerns.

Further information will be shared over the coming weeks as plans progress.

In South Uttlesford, Stansted Surgery is leading their programme and is also due to start imminently.

The vaccine is given as two injections, 21 days apart. Several different companies have created a Covid vaccine.

It is being given free of charge, and Government has said it will be offered first to people most at risk from the complications of Covid-19.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police seek witnesses to fatal collision

Louise Dunderdale

person

Police: “After the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to...

Louise Dunderdale

person

Gallery

Pupils raise money for school library

Roger Brown

person

Gallery

Santa and his sleigh are visiting our district

Louise Dunderdale

person