Online event seeks to encourage future teachers

The Get Into Teaching event is being held online this year. Picture: THE SAFFRON TEACHING SCHOOL HUB The Saffron Teaching School Hub

Two Essex Teaching School Hubs, in association with the Department for Education, have organised an online event to encourage people to become teachers.

The Saffron Teaching School Hub, based at Saffron Walden County High School, and the Chafford Hundred Teaching School Hub together cover over 550 primary and secondary schools in Essex.

Angela Rodda at the Saffron Teaching School Hub said: “During lockdown people have realised the importance of teachers more now than ever before.

“As long as you have a degree, you can train to become a teacher, whether you are a new graduate, looking for a career change or returning to work after having children.

“It is incredibly rewarding and fulfilling in so many ways.”

Get Into Teaching is on Monday, December 14 from 4pm to 6pm via Zoom.

Participants will hear from newly qualified teachers, headteachers, get advice from training providers and more.

Email phaslam@swchs.net to take part.