Published: 2:00 PM December 13, 2020 Updated: 11:14 AM December 16, 2020

Significant funding has been allocated to support families and individuals who are at risk of homelessness, and those sleeping rough.

Essex County Council will spend £1.5m, at £500,000 a year for the next three years.

This funding is in addition to the £3.8m Essex County Council already spends in supporting rough sleepers, working with partners in district, borough and city councils to find all rough sleepers permanent homes for the long term.

There will be an increased focus on prevention, using the expanded Peabody Floating Support service and Horizons Service, delivered by Phoenix Futures, to reduce the number of households that would become homeless or rough sleepers in the future.

The funding will also ensure safe accommodation opportunities to allow rough sleepers to come off the streets.

It will assist in supporting and building resilience amongst current rough sleepers so that their homelessness is a one-off occurrence.

Council leader David Finch said: “No one in our county should be sleeping rough and we recognise that rough sleeping and homelessness is devastating for individuals and families alike.

“We are committed to eliminating rough sleeping, minimise the number of families sleeping in temporary accommodation, and support people threatened with eviction, so they do not become homeless.

“This funding will not only support those already sleeping rough in Essex, but support those who are facing the prospect of becoming homeless, providing support before this happens.

“Covid has shown us the scale of rough sleeping in Essex, and it is imperative that we tackle this.

“Everybody should have somewhere to call home which is why this funding over the next three years will be life changing for many.”