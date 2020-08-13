Tell Us

A-Level results 2020 in Uttlesford: Tell us your story

Photo: artisteer/Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Controversy has surrounded this year’s A-Level results, after grades estimated were lower than expected by many students.

Councillor Ray Gooding. Picture: Nick Strugnell. Councillor Ray Gooding. Picture: Nick Strugnell.

This year, students did not sit the usual exams in order to get their A-Level grades, because of measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Instead, schools and colleges estimated the grades each student would have been most likely to achieve and ranked them for each subject.

The Association of Colleges is among those calling for an urgent technical review.

AoC’s Chief Executive David Hughes said: “While 39.1 percent of Centre Assessment Grades were adjusted down by one or more grade overall, we are hearing from a number of colleges that over 50 percent of their grades have been adjusted downwards.

“Colleges with large cohorts and very stable and predictable results over time are seeing their lowest grade profile ever, particularly at the higher grades, A to C.”

But Ofqual, a government body said that, overall, results in England are higher at grade A and above compared to last year.

Cllr Ray Gooding, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for education and skills, said: “The past few months have meant an extraordinary period of disruption for A-Level students, never before experienced by a cohort of pupils.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to all those receiving their results during what I know has been an extremely challenging and stressful time.

“I’d also like to pass on my thanks to all our teaching and school colleagues for their ongoing hard work and dedication throughout this period.

“If anyone is disappointed with their grades, there is an appeals process which their school or college will be able to support them with.

“I’d like to wish everyone that collected their results today the very best of luck in the future and hope that they enable individuals to take their chosen next steps.”

More information about grading this year – as well as information on resitting exams in the autumn and making an appeal – can be found at www.gov.uk/guidance/your-results-what-next

