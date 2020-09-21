Advanced search

Coronavirus testing surge was “predictable” says Essex county councillor

PUBLISHED: 15:44 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 21 September 2020

Councillor John Spence

Councillor John Spence

Archant

A senior Essex county councillor says he “regrets” that the government did not predict a surge in testing that was “quite predictable”.

Cabinet member Cllr John Spence was speaking at a health board meeting under the backdrop of increasing acrimonious finger pointing – Boris Johnson defended the coronavirus testing system at Prime Minster’s questions, saying it is trying to meet a “colossal spike” in demand.

But Cllr Spence said it was clear to teachers that there would be a spike in the abundance of the colds once schools go back.

He said: “I regret the government didn’t seem to predict what I, as the husband of a former teacher and father of a current school teacher did, that as soon as schools go back you get lots of colds and people think they have the symptoms even if it is proven they do not.

“I honestly believe this surge in testing was quite predictable.”

The committee heard that although an increase in the number of cases in Essex recently had been largely driven by infection among young people, new data was showing that the disease had started to spread back into the older generations of ages 60 and above.

Public health director Mike Gogarty said: “We are starting to see a lot of outbreaks in schools and it is very likely we will see increasing cases partly driven by the hospitality industry and partly by what is happening in the educational setting.

“What we have seen recently is that most cases have been in young people and that has been related to relaxations in the hospitality industry.

“To date we have not seen much spread to older groups but unfortunately we are now starting to see an increase in cases in the older groups.

“In the last couple of weeks there have been more cases in the 60 to 69 and 70 to 79 age groups as well as the bigger increases within the younger groups.

“So sadly, as has been predicated nationally and in other countries, the younger people being infected in the hospitality industry are now tending to pass that on to their older relatives and that could lead to impacts on hospital services, because to date we haven’t seen that because the younger groups shake this off reasonably well.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Coronavirus testing surge was “predictable” says Essex county councillor

Councillor John Spence

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden’s new container for mobility and physiotherapy equipment donations

John Tapscott of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden with the temporary storage container. Picture: Rotary Club

Cash use dropping but public need to still be able to pay in cash, public spending watchdog says

Gareth Davies, Head of the National Audit Office, the UK's independent public spending watchdog. Picture: NAO

Toll of Covid on acute hospital services revealed

The impact of Covid-19 has left waiting times for treatment in mid and south Essex as among the worst in the country, according to new data. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saffron Walden Town Football Club has refurbished clubhouse and new sponsor

Saffron Walden Town Football Club 1st team players with (left) Claire Hunnable of Saffron Building Society, (centre) Club chair Stuart Vant, and (right) Saffron Building Society CEO Colin Field.