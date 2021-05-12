News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Covid-19: County council asks small businesses to test staff

Will Durrant

Published: 11:38 AM May 12, 2021   
Public health experts at Essex County Council have asked small business staff to get tested regularly for Covid-19.

The county council said it can offer staff training and rapid testing kits for businesses with fewer than 50 employees who cannot work from home.

Dr Mike Gogarty, Director of Public Health at the Council, led this call ahead of lockdown easing on May 17.

Dr Gogarty said: "Regular testing will not only provide employees with reassurance that they do not have the virus, it will also help to increase customer confidence in businesses where employees are required to interact with members of the public on a regular basis."

Small businesses can apply for help using an online form (https://www.essex.gov.uk/getting-tested-for-covid-19/workplace-testing) on the council's website.

It is hoped Covid-19 testing can stem outbreaks where the vaccine has not yet been fully rolled out.

