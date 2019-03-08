Help shape 'green strategy' for the county

County Hall, home of Essex County Council Archant

Essex County Council is asking residents for their views on green spaces and infrastructure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council has produced a draft 'green Essex strategy', which considers how to develop quality green infrastructure and green spaces across the county.

The strategy will seek to enhance, protect and create high-quality green infrastructure which will provide environmental, social and economic benefits for Essex.

From parks to woods; coastlines to estuary; verges to fields, high quality, well-maintained green infrastructure supports improved health and wellbeing, attracts businesses and increases tourism.

The county council says it wants to protect and grow the green spaces in Essex but to do this needs to understand how the public use green spaces.

Councillor Simon Walsh, cabinet member for environment and waste, said: "Essex is an incredibly scenic county filled with green spaces, from lush woodland, such as Thames Chase Community Forest, to dramatic coastlines to cherished landscapes. Dedham Vale is one such landscape that is officially recognised as an area of outstanding natural beauty. There are nature reserves, sites of scientific interest and country parks, not to mention the miles of road side verges, footpaths and bridleways.

"It is important to not only protect our green spaces, but also to encourage people to use and care for them. By completing the consultation on the Green Essex Strategy consultation, you are playing your part by inputting into how we can ensure our green spaces are protected for future generations."

The council is asking residents to help it understand how they use green spaces by taking part in a consultation - comments will help finalise the green strategy, identify priorities and develop an action plan.

Visit https://consultations.essex.gov.uk/rci/green-essex-strategy/ before the June 14 to take part. Hard copies of the draft strategy are available at the 12 main Essex libraries.