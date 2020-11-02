Support for community energy groups to tackle fuel poverty and climate change

Conservative Essex County Councillor Simon Walsh, cabinet member for environment and climate change action. Photo: Supplied by Essex County Council. Supplied by Essex County Council

Essex County Council has commissioned experts to help communities tackle fuel poentry and climate change through community energy groups.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cabinet Member for the Environment and Climate Change Action, Councillor Simon Walsh, said: “Community energy groups bring a wide range of benefits including reducing energy costs, reducing the impact of climate change and helping to alleviate fuel poverty, as well as creating a sense of collective purpose for the group.

“This is an excellent opportunity to find out more and to get involved.”

You may also want to watch:

A masterclass will take place online on December 3 and is open to any interested groups. It will include a step by step guide to setting up a community energy group, and examples of inspiring projects that have taken place elsewhere.

Speakers will include some of the leaders in the community energy sector. Places can be booked online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-energy-masterclass-making-local-action-on-climate-change-happen-tickets-124683386365

This project is part of an overall strategy by Essex County Council to address the environment and climate change. It is funded by the Local Energy Communities for the 2 Seas region programme. The Programme is part-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.

If you would like further information on how to get involved in community energy or climate action in your local area, email lowcarbon@essex.gov.uk