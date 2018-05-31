Advanced search

Keeping hand sanitiser in your car does NOT pose a fire risk say Essex and other fire chiefs

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 July 2020

Hand sanitiser kept in cars does not pose a fire risk.

That’s the message from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, supporting the National Fire Chiefs Council.

The National Fire Chiefs Council has confirmed there have been no cases of such fires in the UK.

NHS Property Services, which issued the warning, has retracted this advice following further evidence.

Roy Wilsher, NFCC Chair said: “We want to reassure people that this product will not combust if left in a car - even on the hottest day. For hand sanitiser to cause a fire it would need to come into contact with a spark.

“Hand sanitiser is very important in the fight against the spread of Covid-19, therefore it is essential we debunk this myth.

“We advise people to ensure they store their hand sanitisers in vehicles safely, which includes keeping bottles closed and out of direct sunlight such as in the glove box.

“This will ensure the contents do not deteriorate and means bottles cannot be magnified by the sun. Sanitiser should also be kept away from naked flame.”

