Advanced search

Essex: Domestic abuse protection scheme to be rolled out to schools

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 June 2020

PIERS MEYLER Local Democracy Reporter

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners office

A 40 percent increase in the number of protection notices against domestic abuse perpetrators has shown Essex Police work to protect victims is working, the crime commissioner for Essex has said.

You may also want to watch:

But Roger Hirst said that the police needed to be extra mindful of domestic abuse that is likely to have been hidden from the police due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

He added this underpinned the need for operations to tackle domestic abuse  – including the rollout of Operation Encompass which allows Essex Police to inform schools if a child has been present, or ordinarily resides, at an address where a medium risk domestic abuse incident has occurred. It was launched as a pilot in Thurrock in January, but following positive feedback from schools it will be rolled out around the county during the 2020/21 academic year. Mr Hirst, the Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: “We are all very aware that one of the things which is probably going to have been hidden during the lockdown is the level of domestic abuse. “And a number of children have been lost to the system in the lockdown – kids in pupil referral units being reported as home schooling. “We know we have to intervene well to get our arms around that and protect those vulnerable people.” A total of 69 successful applications for domestic violence protection notices and orders, which prevent perpetrators from entering their home address, were granted by the courts between January and March this year – a 40.8 percent increase compared with the same quarter the previous year. Mr Hirst said: “That is a clear underpinning of the proactive approach we are taking to domestic abuse. “We have spent a number of years putting in place programmes to provide better support to victims. “And the objective of that was to help victims help and recover but also discover the scale of the issue we had across the county. “I think it has done that. “We have seen a very large increase in the level of reported domestic abuse across the county in that period which is what we were trying to achieve. “We now feel we have a very good picture of the scale of the issue. “It is now a question of reducing it. This is about dealing with perpetrators.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bunting, flowers, and safety measures in place as further Saffron Walden businesses will open on Monday

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) has put together a Recovery Pack for businesses and 10 hand sanitiser stations are being distributed around the town. Pictured are Jo from Croucher & Needham, Essex County Councillor John Moran, David Woodhouse from Chaps Barbers, Kathryn Horgan Waitrose manager and BID Director, Julie Redfern of Beauty Box and Deputy Chair SWBID. Picture: Gary Hyams

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Local reporter shortlisted for press award for interviewing skills

Andra Maciuca, reporter for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast

Socially distanced protest in Cambridge hears about racism in the UK

Thousands turned out at the Cambridge demo to say Black Lives Matter. Picture: ARCHANT

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asks Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to safeguard food

Jamie Oliver

Most Read

Bunting, flowers, and safety measures in place as further Saffron Walden businesses will open on Monday

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) has put together a Recovery Pack for businesses and 10 hand sanitiser stations are being distributed around the town. Pictured are Jo from Croucher & Needham, Essex County Councillor John Moran, David Woodhouse from Chaps Barbers, Kathryn Horgan Waitrose manager and BID Director, Julie Redfern of Beauty Box and Deputy Chair SWBID. Picture: Gary Hyams

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Local reporter shortlisted for press award for interviewing skills

Andra Maciuca, reporter for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast

Socially distanced protest in Cambridge hears about racism in the UK

Thousands turned out at the Cambridge demo to say Black Lives Matter. Picture: ARCHANT

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asks Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to safeguard food

Jamie Oliver

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Essex: Domestic abuse protection scheme to be rolled out to schools

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst

Operation Sceptre: Police target road and rail networks in a countywide joint operation covering Essex, Kent and London to tackle drugs and serious crime

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Saffron Walden business owners explain how they are looking forward to welcoming customers and what they’ve changed for customer safety as stores set to reopen on Monday as coronavirus lockdown regulations are relaxed

Supplier, Grant Savin helps Julie Redfern of BID to offload the hanging baskets in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Unclaimed and abandoned bicycles from Cambridge railway station bicycle car park are donated to Essex charity and are heading to Africa

Representatives from Re-Cycle and Greater Anglia with some of the donated bikes which were abandoned or unclaimed at Cambridge railway station bicycle parking area. The bicycles are now going to the Essex charity and are heading to Africa. Picture: Greater Anglia

Volunteer police officers clock up nearly seven months of hours in a week at Essex Police

Specials carrying out their volunteer work. Picture: Essex Police
Drive 24