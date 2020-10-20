Essex Freemasons support community football in Saffron Walden

Essex Freemasons support community football in Saffron Walden. Adults pictured are Colin Benjamin(Lux Solis), Lee Taylor Asst PGM, Tony Batchelor (Lux Solis), Matt Clare (Club secretary), Vince Taylor (Club Treasurer). Picture: Essex Freemasons Essex Freemasons

Saffron Walden Community FC and Saffron Walden PSG Girls FC have received a £1,000 donation from Essex Freemasons towards the cost of installing a new £1m all-weather pitch.

Vince Taylor, treasurer of Saffron Walden Community FC, said the new pitch with floodlights at the County High School will make a huge difference to the club, allowing teams to play in the evenings and in the most difficult of conditions.

He added: “We hope to have the new pitch ready during 2021 and it is thanks to donations such as these from local freemasons that has made it all possible.”

Lux Solis Lodge, which meets at Saffron Walden, donated £500 and this was match funded by the Essex Freemasons Community Fund.

Colin Benjamin and Tony Batchelor from Lux Solis Lodge said: “The club is a massive part of the community and some of our members have children and grandchildren who play each week so it was a natural charity for us to support. They do a wonderful job.”

In 2020 Essex Freemasons have pledged to give more than £120,000 to clubs and other charities significantly affected by Covid-19.