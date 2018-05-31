Advanced search

Essex power engineer takes leave from the day job to volunteer with St John Ambulance helping the NHS

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 May 2020

Euan MacRae has been released from his job as project manager for power supplies to volunteer with St John

Euan MacRae has been released from his job as project manager for power supplies to volunteer with St John

He usually helps the lights stay on in London but now he is responding to 999 calls.

He usually makes sure the lights stay on in London, but now a power engineer from Saffron Walden is responding to 999 calls.

Euan Macrae is volunteering with St John Ambulance to help the NHS. He has volunteered with St John for the past eight years.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, he has spent several days each week with St John across Essex and London. His employers at UK Power Networks have released him to step forward during the pandemic.

St John is supplying thousands of volunteers working in ambulances, hospitals and the community.

Euan said: “We have been responding to 999 calls to help the East of England Ambulance Service and London Ambulance Service.

“This pandemic has been a challenging experience and some cases can be upsetting. This virus is invisible and with some carriers not showing symptoms, it is very easily spread, with potentially devastating consequences. I strongly urge everyone to continue to follow the government advice and stay at home but to still continue to call for help via the 111 and 999 service.

“Volunteering for St John Ambulance and my career as a project manager for UK Power Networks are very different. But there are transferable skills. My colleagues at UK Power Networks are often a little surprised by my volunteer role but their encouragement has been tremendous. Without the support of the company in releasing my time during the week I would not have been able to give as much time to St John Ambulance in supporting the NHS.”

Martin Houghton-Brown, chief executive of St John Ambulance, added: “It is excellent to hear that UK Power Networks has taken this step to release Euan so that he can use his skills in his volunteering role to help in the work we and the NHS are doing to fight COVID-19. This is a very positive move for an organisation to make. We thank them and would encourage other businesses across the country to do the same and let our volunteers volunteer during this pandemic.”

Euan added: “One of the best things that has come from this pandemic is the community spirit and the way everyone is helping each other in their local communities. This is why I joined St John Ambulance in the first place and I encourage others to consider volunteering for St John Ambulance to protect life and health across the country.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

