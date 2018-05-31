Virtual celebrations for Essex fire service during Pride month
PUBLISHED: 09:27 08 June 2020
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is celebrating Pride month with virtual celebrations.
The Service’s LGBTQ+ staff support group, BEING, offers ECFRS employees peer support, mentoring and social networking to help create an LGBTQ+ friendly working environment.
It also aims to increase an understanding of LGBTQ+ issues within ECFRS, raise awareness of LGBTQ+ events and visibly show support to all members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
Matt Hill, Chair of BEING, said: “While we can’t celebrate in person, we can still celebrate virtually and be proud of the diversity within in Service. We’ll be encouraging our staff to take part in the virtual celebrations until we can meet again in person and celebrate together.”
The Service is also changing its social media profile pictures to represent the new LGBTQ+ flag that celebrates transgender and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities.
