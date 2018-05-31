Virtual celebrations for Essex fire service during Pride month

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is celebrating Pride month with virtual celebrations this year. Pictured before lockdown are Peter Suarez, Joanna Lisowska-Dyer and Matt Hill at the Essex emergency services International Women's Day event in March. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is celebrating Pride month with virtual celebrations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Service’s LGBTQ+ staff support group, BEING, offers ECFRS employees peer support, mentoring and social networking to help create an LGBTQ+ friendly working environment.

You may also want to watch:

It also aims to increase an understanding of LGBTQ+ issues within ECFRS, raise awareness of LGBTQ+ events and visibly show support to all members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

Matt Hill, Chair of BEING, said: “While we can’t celebrate in person, we can still celebrate virtually and be proud of the diversity within in Service. We’ll be encouraging our staff to take part in the virtual celebrations until we can meet again in person and celebrate together.”

The Service is also changing its social media profile pictures to represent the new LGBTQ+ flag that celebrates transgender and Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities.