Essex’s first ever Fire Investigation dog has gone out on her first job.

Fizz, a three year old Sprocker Spaniel, and her handler Graham Currie joined fire and crime scene investigators at the scene of a Royden nursery fire.

Fire investigation officer Andre Turner of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “It was a good chance for Graham and Fizz to get some experience, and for us to see what Fizz would find at the scene.

“She indicated at a petrol can and two bottles stuck on the ground – some type of cleaning product and a bottle of mould remover. We think we found where the fire originated but there were a lot of combustible materials at the site.”

CSI Andy Dongray of Essex Police said: “It was great to work with Essex Fire and Rescue Service and Fizz was amazing – I love her little boots.”

When investigating fire scenes, dogs wear boots to protect their paws from shards of glass or other sharp objects.

Fizz is taking part in fire investigations across Essex for an initial six month trial period, to support Essex County Fire and Rescue Service in understanding how fires started, as well as why they may have escalated.

After being trained by Essex Police, Fizz’s work will also help in criminal investigations in cases of deliberate fires and potential arson, as she can identify up to 30 flammable liquids and solids, many of which are odourless to humans.

