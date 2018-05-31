Advanced search

Fizz the Essex Fire Investigation dog goes out on her first job

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 July 2020

Fizz the Essex Fire Investigation Dog starts work. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Fizz the Essex Fire Investigation Dog starts work. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Essex’s first ever Fire Investigation dog has gone out on her first job.

Fizz, Essex's first Fire Investigation dog. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue ServiceFizz, Essex's first Fire Investigation dog. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Fizz, a three year old Sprocker Spaniel, and her handler Graham Currie joined fire and crime scene investigators at the scene of a Royden nursery fire.

Fire investigation officer Andre Turner of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “It was a good chance for Graham and Fizz to get some experience, and for us to see what Fizz would find at the scene.

“She indicated at a petrol can and two bottles stuck on the ground – some type of cleaning product and a bottle of mould remover. We think we found where the fire originated but there were a lot of combustible materials at the site.”

CSI Andy Dongray of Essex Police said: “It was great to work with Essex Fire and Rescue Service and Fizz was amazing – I love her little boots.”

When investigating fire scenes, dogs wear boots to protect their paws from shards of glass or other sharp objects.

Fizz is taking part in fire investigations across Essex for an initial six month trial period, to support Essex County Fire and Rescue Service in understanding how fires started, as well as why they may have escalated.

After being trained by Essex Police, Fizz’s work will also help in criminal investigations in cases of deliberate fires and potential arson, as she can identify up to 30 flammable liquids and solids, many of which are odourless to humans.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First beavers born in Essex since the Middle Ages

The first beavers in Essex since the Middle Ages are lockdown babies. Photo: Russell Savory.

Food and drink businesses speak ahead of outdoors areas reopening

The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Essex Police and the Met Police make arrests, seize weapons, retrieve stolen cars through Operation Sceptre

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Praise for Essex Police in Parliament as arrests rise for suspected domestic abuse

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

First beavers born in Essex since the Middle Ages

The first beavers in Essex since the Middle Ages are lockdown babies. Photo: Russell Savory.

Food and drink businesses speak ahead of outdoors areas reopening

The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Essex Police and the Met Police make arrests, seize weapons, retrieve stolen cars through Operation Sceptre

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Praise for Essex Police in Parliament as arrests rise for suspected domestic abuse

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Fizz the Essex Fire Investigation dog goes out on her first job

Fizz the Essex Fire Investigation Dog starts work. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

NHS Birthday 2020: Are you showing your support across Essex this weekend?

Medics Sam, Tash, Melanie and Amanda shared a happy moment during the final clap in Saffron Walden in June. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

WATCH: 100 Days Since Lockdown: A look back at life during the coronavirus pandemic

A still from Neil Didsbury's video 100 Days Since Lockdown.