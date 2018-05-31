Meet Fizz, Essex’s first ever fire investigation dog

Fizz, Essex's first Fire Investigation dog. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Essex’s first ever Fire Investigation dog has completed her training and is now working to protect the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chief Fire Officer Jo Turton, Graham Currie, Fizz, and Jane Gardner of the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex's office. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Jo Turton, Graham Currie, Fizz, and Jane Gardner of the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex's office. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Fizz, a three year old Sprocker Spaniel, will take part in fire investigations across Essex for an initial six month trial period, and support Essex County Fire and Rescue Service in understanding how fires started, as well as why they may have escalated.

After being trained by Essex Police, Fizz’s work will help in criminal investigations in cases of deliberate fires and potential arson, as she can identify up to 30 flammable liquids and solids, many of which are completely odourless to humans.

Fizz will be led by handler Graham Currie.

You may also want to watch:

Jo Turton, Chief Fire Officer at ECFRS, said: “Introducing Fizz is a really positive step for our fire investigation process and protection work, which are both vital in making Essex a safe place to live, work and travel.

“Fizz will help us to understand more about how fires start and help inform our work to identify trends and prevent further similar incidents happening.

“Collaboration and working more closely with partners to provide a better service for the people of Essex is one of our priorities and this is another example of how we’re trying to do just that.”

Roger Hirst, the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: “We are so pleased to see that Fizz has her accreditation and will be joining the other fantastic dogs working across both the fire and rescue service and police force here in Essex.

“The collaboration shown here by both services, be it human or canine, really shows what we can achieve by working together. By using innovative ideas and working as one team we can keep more people safe and as well as preventing and detecting crime.”