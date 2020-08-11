Fire service installs over 1,500 smoke and sensory smoke alarms to protect Essex residents

A member of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service's Home Fire Safety team installing a smoke alarm. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Over 1,500 smoke alarms and sensory smoke alarms have been fitted to Essex properties during the pandemic.

A member of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service's Home Fire Safety team testing a smoke alarm. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service A member of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service's Home Fire Safety team testing a smoke alarm. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service visited 1,062 vulnerable people since March.

Members of the service’s Home Fire Safety Team have fitted 1,464 smoke alarms and a further 154 sensory alarms for people with hearing and sight impairments between March and July.

The fire service also carries out Safe and Well visits to people most vulnerable to fire and gives fire safety and burglary prevention advice.

Andrea MacAlister, Head of Community Safety said: “ECFRS’ priority is to keep the people of Essex safe. We’re working hard to make sure that wherever possible, our essential fire prevention work has continued during the coronavirus outbreak. This includes our Safe and Well offer, which makes people far safer in their homes.

“Fire safety is more important than ever at this time.”

Book a free home fire safety visit at www.essex-fire.gov.uk/book

