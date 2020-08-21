Advanced search

Call for artists to apply for £10,000 environmental commission

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 August 2020

An Essex County Council initiative is calling for artists to apply for a £10,000 commission.

Drawing inspiration from a County Council park or open space, the artist(s) will produce work on themes of climate change and the Essex Forest Initiative.

Any media can be used to create a work, physical or digital, at any one of the council’s sites.

Work can engage the users of the site(s) where it is created.

Artists should have a track record of producing work for the public realm, that is strongly participatory and socially engaged, and which involves local communities.

The artist(s) will be given £10,000, including fee, research, travel, materials and installation.

This pilot commission will also form the basis of an ongoing artist commission over the next five years which will mirror the timeline of the Essex Forest Initiative.

The deadline for applications is September 4 and the scheme will run between October 2020 and February 2021.

Visit www.explore-essex.com to find out more.

