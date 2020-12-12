Published: 1:00 PM December 12, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 16, 2020

A fund can offer grants of up to £20,000 for community projects that help to prevent and tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, and support vulnerable people.

Voluntary and community safety groups are being encouraged to apply for cash from the Community Safety Development Fund.

Applications need to demonstrate they will make a positive impact on one of the PFCC’s plan priorities.

These priorities are online at www.essex.pfcc.police.uk

Since 2016 the fund has given out £1,327,972 of funds to 138 groups.

You may also want to watch:

This year the fund helped to support the county during the coronavirus pandemic.

The PFCC gave £150,000 of funding and worked with the Essex Community Foundation to distribute these funds to 19 organisations who had been impacted via a reduction of income or to support organisations to respond to an increase in demand for their services.

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: “Across Essex we have a huge number of voluntary and community groups helping to build safe and secure communities. Working within their communities and solving local problems, they make such a valuable contribution and deserve our support.

“Empowering local communities, supporting innovation and rewarding those groups that achieve practical results at a grass roots level is an important way to keep our county safe and our communities strong and resilient.”

He added: “I would like to encourage anybody who is making a difference in their communities and feel they could benefit from additional funding to apply, and I would like to thank them for the work they do to make our county a safer place, helping our most vulnerable people.”

To find out more about the fund see www.essex.pfcc.police.uk/giving-you-a-voice/commissioning-services/