A further £11.2m given in government grants to self-employed in Saffron Walden constituency

New statistics show that 3,900 self-employed people across the Saffron Walden constituency accessed £11.2m of grants through the government’s Self-Employment Income Support Scheme.

This is the second tranche of grants which do not need to be paid back and help to cover lost earnings through the coronavirus pandemic.

This second grant covered up to 70 percent of average monthly profits and was made available for the period June to August.

The first grant, which covered up to 80 percent of average monthly profits and was available to March to May, gave £16.8m to self-employed in the constituency.

Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch said she welcomed the figures.

“I know this year has been hugely challenging for self-employed workers across our constituency, and these latest figures demonstrate the scale of support that the Government has put in place to support their livelihoods. I am pleased so many of my constituents have benefitted from this.

“Never has the Government’s agenda to level up the whole county been so important – giving our entrepreneurs the confidence they need as they look ahead to the future.”