Community projects and initiatives can receive cash from Uttlesford District Council, through the Ward Members Initiatives Grants.

The council has £78,000 for the project, and each councillor can give up to £2,000 for their ward.

They said the grants could support community events or equipment, to help groups and clubs with ongoing costs and general repairs.

Cllr Colin Day, portfolio holder for communities, said: “We know that many clubs, societies and organisations have unfortunately been badly affected financially by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our councillors have been encouraged to consider applications that seek to address some of the emerging issues that are arising from the pandemic, such as mental health and social isolation.

“We have this money available and we want to allocate it. Please do come forward if you think we can help you.”

Contact your ward councillor. Their details are online at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/councillors or call 01799 510510.