Call for Essex groups to join campaign tackling plastic pollution
PUBLISHED: 09:54 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 04 May 2020
Essex County Council
Schools, businesses and community groups are asked to join a local campaign aimed at reducing plastic pollution.
It comes after more than 2,700 residents have so far joined the initiative following its launch earlier this year.
Love Essex Not Plastic brought together local authorities across Essex, including Uttlesford District Council and Essex County Council(ECC), to tackle the issue of single-use plastic, and encourage reusable options and recycling.
According to ECC, residents have been using reusable shopping bags, and pledged to carry reusable coffee cups and water bottles, as well as try waste-free lunch ideas.
Each group that signs the Essex Plastic Pledge will receive a free online resource pack, containing ideas, hints and tips on quick and easy switches. If your group wants to get involved, visit www.loveessex.org.uk/plasticpledge
Residents are also encouraged to take the Essex Plastic Pledge at www.loveessex.org/plasticpledge
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.