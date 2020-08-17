Essex has lowest teenage pregnancy rate in five years

Young woman with pregnancy test in hands. Photo: shironosov/Getty Images/iStockphoto shironosov

The teenage pregnancy rate in Essex is the lowest in five years, Essex County Council said.

The conception rate in Essex for under 18s is currently at 14.1 per 1,000, below national figures, which sit at 16.7.

ECC leads the Teenage Pregnancy Prevention Strategy, and ensures that young people know how to access services.

Director for Public Health at Essex County Council, Dr Mike Gogarty said there is still work to be done, including bringing more services online.

Sexual health advice and care in the county is delivered through the Essex Sexual Health Service and is free, confidential and non-judgemental. It includes testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, pregnancy tests, contraception and general sexual health advice, counselling and support.

The ESHS also supports young people aged 16-24 having access to free condoms through an app called eC-Card, and more than 800 young people have used it since 2018.

Essex Sexual Health service can be found at www.essexsexualhealthservice.org.uk