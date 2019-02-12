Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Delayed M11 improvement scheme due to start summer 2019

PUBLISHED: 08:39 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 20 February 2019

Queues on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Queues on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Essex Highways has revised its plans to improve junction 8 of the M11 and the nearby A120 junction to address the worsening congestion and capacity issues currently experienced in the area at peak times.

The M11 and A120 are important north-south and east-west routes respectively for the region, connecting Essex to the rest of the country and providing access to one of the region’s major airports, Stansted Airport, at M11 junction 8.

The plan, which was first published on the Essex Highways website in August 2018 includes adding extra lanes to the M11 junction 8 slip roads and replacing the A120/A1250 Dunmow Road roundabout with a signalised junction, and has been designed to enhance traffic movement, support local plan delivery and future investment.

Following discussions with residents and businesses in Birchanger and Takeley at public information events in the summer of 2018, and a review of traffic modelling, the design of the junction with Birchanger Lane has now been revised to take on board local views.

The new design will realign Birchanger Lane to allow road users to continue to make direct movements towards A1250 Dunmow Road and the A120 west with a single traffic signal for all movements.

The roundabout will be replaced with a traffic-light controlled junction and extra lanes will be added in both directions with dedicated lanes for A1250 traffic to Bishop’s Stortford.

On the M11, the additional lane on the southbound slip road will separate traffic to Stansted Airport, the A120, Takeley, motorway services, and Bishop’s Stortford and the additional lane from the northbound exit slip onto the A120 will provide dedicated access into Birchanger Green Services.

Advance works have been underway since the beginning of January, but the main construction phase will now not start until late summer 2019, and will last for around two years.

Before the main construction work starts, Essex Highways will contact local groups, residents and businesses directly affected by the scheme proposals. Updated information about the plans and the construction is available on the dedicated M11 junction 8 page on the Essex County Council website www.essex.gov.uk/m11junction8.

Updates will include work phases and plans for traffic management as details become available.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Arsonist destroyed Grade II-listed home in Newport in “act of vengeance”

Damage to the house caused in the attack. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ugley man wanted by police after failing to appear at court

Christopher Brummit, from Ugley, wanted by police.

Essex Police officer dismissed after changing witness statement

Essex Police officer dismissed for misconduct.

Greater Anglia returns with fresh bid to extend Audley End car park

Greater Anglia returns with plans to extend Audley End Station. Picture: GOOGLE

Uttlesford District Council ‘wasting money’ fixing problems in local plan, says campaign group

Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Greater Anglia investing in improved cycle parking security at three Uttlesford train stations

Audley End Railway Station. Picture: SaffronPhoto

REVIEW: The Comedy about a Bank Robbery defies gravity at Cambridge Arts Theatre

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Newport planning appeal: ‘Residents come up to me with tears in their eyes’

The site in Newport where 150 houses are proposed to be built. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Delayed M11 improvement scheme due to start summer 2019

Queues on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Arsonist destroyed Grade II-listed home in Newport in “act of vengeance”

Damage to the house caused in the attack. Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24