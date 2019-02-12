Delayed M11 improvement scheme due to start summer 2019

Queues on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Essex Highways has revised its plans to improve junction 8 of the M11 and the nearby A120 junction to address the worsening congestion and capacity issues currently experienced in the area at peak times.

The M11 and A120 are important north-south and east-west routes respectively for the region, connecting Essex to the rest of the country and providing access to one of the region’s major airports, Stansted Airport, at M11 junction 8.

The plan, which was first published on the Essex Highways website in August 2018 includes adding extra lanes to the M11 junction 8 slip roads and replacing the A120/A1250 Dunmow Road roundabout with a signalised junction, and has been designed to enhance traffic movement, support local plan delivery and future investment.

Following discussions with residents and businesses in Birchanger and Takeley at public information events in the summer of 2018, and a review of traffic modelling, the design of the junction with Birchanger Lane has now been revised to take on board local views.

The new design will realign Birchanger Lane to allow road users to continue to make direct movements towards A1250 Dunmow Road and the A120 west with a single traffic signal for all movements.

The roundabout will be replaced with a traffic-light controlled junction and extra lanes will be added in both directions with dedicated lanes for A1250 traffic to Bishop’s Stortford.

On the M11, the additional lane on the southbound slip road will separate traffic to Stansted Airport, the A120, Takeley, motorway services, and Bishop’s Stortford and the additional lane from the northbound exit slip onto the A120 will provide dedicated access into Birchanger Green Services.

Advance works have been underway since the beginning of January, but the main construction phase will now not start until late summer 2019, and will last for around two years.

Before the main construction work starts, Essex Highways will contact local groups, residents and businesses directly affected by the scheme proposals. Updated information about the plans and the construction is available on the dedicated M11 junction 8 page on the Essex County Council website www.essex.gov.uk/m11junction8.

Updates will include work phases and plans for traffic management as details become available.