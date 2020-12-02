Advanced search

Gallery

Documentary on the impact of music therapy is available to watch online

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 December 2020

Together in Sound: A Voyage with Dementia. Picture: HOLLY CASSIDY / SAFFRON HALL

Together in Sound: A Voyage with Dementia. Picture: HOLLY CASSIDY / SAFFRON HALL

Saffron Hall

A documentary has been made about the “vital lifeline” of music therapy and is now available to watch online.

Together in Sound: A Voyage with Dementia. Picture: HOLLY CASSIDY / SAFFRON HALLTogether in Sound: A Voyage with Dementia. Picture: HOLLY CASSIDY / SAFFRON HALL

Film-maker Holly Cassidy joined Together in Sound music therapy groups in the spring, before and during lockdown.

Her finished film called Together in Sound: A Voyage with Dementia shows the process and impact that music therapy has on participants.

The project for people living with dementia and their companions is run in partnership by Saffron Hall Trust and Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy Research at Anglia Ruskin University.

It focuses on music-making and listening, with a goal of supporting communication, relationships and increasing the quality of life.

Together in Sound: A Voyage with Dementia. Picture: HOLLY CASSIDY / SAFFRON HALLTogether in Sound: A Voyage with Dementia. Picture: HOLLY CASSIDY / SAFFRON HALL

Angela Dixon, the chief executive of Saffron Hall Trust, said: “Together in Sound has become of vital lifeline for members of our community over the last couple of years.

“We are delighted that our participants felt they could share their experience and stories with a wider audience.

“We hope this film demonstrates the impact of the project and how music and the arts can not only play an important part in the wellbeing of people living with dementia and their carers, but also be a valuable source of training and experience for the professional musicians that engage with it.”

Thomas Hardy, the director of learning and participation at Saffron Hall Trust, said: “It was very important to us that the making of this film was a truly collaborative process with people from across the Together in Sound Community.

Anglia Ruskin University's Helen Odell-Miller, director of Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy. Picture: ARUAnglia Ruskin University's Helen Odell-Miller, director of Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy. Picture: ARU

“Filmmaker Holly Cassidy has created a film which honestly shows the reality of life for those living with dementia, as well as the power and impact that music can have.”

Professor Helen Odell-Miller OBE, the director of Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “Together in Sound, in addition to benefiting the participants as the film so clearly demonstrates, also adds to the international research base in this field.

“The innovative music therapy groups engage people living with dementia and their companions, which enables new possibilities for music to be beneficial not only within the groups but in everyday life.

“The project has had a wide impact, including contributing to the national development of music and dementia care.”

The film was funded by a grant from the Research and Innovation Collaboration Fund from the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, at Anglia Ruskin University.

Watch the documentary here.



















































If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Documentary on the impact of music therapy is available to watch online

Together in Sound: A Voyage with Dementia. Picture: HOLLY CASSIDY / SAFFRON HALL

American Air Museum at IWM Duxford awarded listed status

Sunset view of the American Air Museum at IWM Duxford. Picture: IWM American Air Museum IWM Duxford / Andy Anderson

Stansted school hosts virtual nativity play

Rapid Covid tests for those without symptoms come to Essex, and vaccine is on way

Covid could be on its way out in Essex. Picture: Getty images

In pictures: Residents Brighten Up Christmas

Jo Cundall of Salmon Field, Newport, said the street lights have not worked for three months, so residents started lighting up early. Photo: Jo Cundall.