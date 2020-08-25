Mural at Essex hospital commemorates this year’s Covid-19 pandemic

The mural at The Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow to commemorate the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Gavin Vickers Gavin Vickers

A street art business has painted a mural at The Princess Alexandra Hospital to commemorate the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marc Silver of MurWalls donated the artwork in thanks for the hard work and dedication in the fight against coronavirus.

Artist Szilvia Noel worked on the mural throughout Saturday (August 22), before unveiling the creation as dusk approached.

The mural features a rainbow to symbolise the pandemic and flowers as a representation of hope. It is outside the Alexandra restaurant, at the rear of the site.

Marc said: “Our offer to paint a mural felt like a small gesture, but something we hoped could put a smile on the faces of the amazing staff working tirelessly throughout.

“We worked together with PAHT in order to obtain the image to achieve this goal. We are very proud of what we have done and have already seen the positive effect it has had on the staff and patients whom have passed by.

“We hope that the mural not only lifts people’s spirits, but also shows a message of how we can achieve things by working together as one.”

Ogechi Emeadi, director of people, organisational development and communications, said: “We are extremely grateful to Marc and the MurWalls team for choosing to gift this beautiful bespoke artwork to our hospital.”