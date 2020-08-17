Essex hospital trust worst in England for more than a year wait

A group of NHS hospitals in Essex had the highest number of patients in England waiting more than a year for treatment, June data suggests.

Year-long waits for treatments at hospitals have rocketed since the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK, whilst people starting treatment within 18 weeks has plummeted.

The figures for June at each hospital trust have been published on Thursday, August 13.

Our chart shows that the worst performer in England is Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which is in charge of Braintree Community Hospital and Broomfield Hospital. Data from June shows 3,386 patients at this trust waiting more than a year for treatment, as compared to 1,013 in April.

A spokesperson for Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust said: “As one of the biggest trusts in the country, our waiting time figures will naturally be high. Over the last few months there have been many changes to the way we have all been working to support our local population during the Covid pandemic, in particular we have either had to reduce or stop a lot of our planned elective care work. During the last few weeks we have already begun to safely restore some of these services, whilst continuing to care for patients affected. Our merger, which came in the middle of the pandemic in April, has already showcased some amazing team work and how together, Southend, Basildon and Broomfield hospitals can work more effectively and efficiently for our patients.

“This will continue so we are prepared to respond to future waves of infection whilst maintaining treatment, care and support of the population. Throughout Covid we have not stopped providing emergency and urgent care for those who needed it and as we reset our services we will be exploring ways of reducing waiting times, whilst continuing to minimise the risk of Covid-19 to both patients and staff.”

HOW DO HOSPITALS IN THE REGION COMPARE FOR PATIENTS WAITING MORE THAN A YEAR?

At Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust in Harlow, there has been a 6,900 percent increase in the number of people waiting for treatment for more than a year. The increase has been registered from March, when there were only two patients in this situation, to June, when there were 140.

In the same time period, there has been a 4,450 percent increase at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, from four to 182 patients.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals, recorded an increase from 49 to 821 people, accounting for 1,576 percent.

An increase has also been experienced by East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, at 414 percent. The trust, which runs Lister Hospital and Hertford County Hospital, went from 37 patients waiting more than a year, to 190.

In June, ten such patients have been recorded at Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and one at Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust.

DECREASES IN THE NUMBER OF PATIENTS STARTING TREATMENT WITHIN 18 WEEKS

The percentage of people starting treatment within 18 weeks as per June data was 42 percent for Mid and South Essex.

At Princess Alexandra, 71 percent started treatment within 18 weeks in June, as compared to 89 percent in March; At Cambridge University, there was a 33 percent decrease. At Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, there was a drop from 100 percent in March, to 78 percent in June.

Other decreases in rapid treatment include: 27 percent at East Suffolk and North Essex, 28 percent at East and North Hertfordshire, 32 percent at Royal Papworth and 41 percent at Herfordshire Community.

