Saffron Walden Inner Wheel member makes masks to help fight coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:21 15 May 2020

Cathy Brown from Saffron Walden Inner Wheel making face masks

Cathy Brown from Saffron Walden Inner Wheel making face masks

Making masks during the lockdown

It’s all hands to the masks. Cathy Brown, a member of Saffron Walden Inner Wheel Club, has been busy during lockdown while self-isolating.

She has been making masks at home out of attractive materials.

The masks have been sold to fellow members of the Inner Wheel and passed on to friends to use in the combat against the Covid-19 epidemic.

Cathy has given the money she has made to Inner Wheel.

This will be passed on by the joint vice presidents, Judith Chesworth and Julie Fuller, to Radwinter Road Community Hospital. The plan is for the donation to be used in the hospital’s garden for the patients’ enjoyment.

The Inner Wheel Club of Saffron Walden usually meets every first Wednesday of the month at The Coach and Horses, Newport at 7.30pm. The charitable group shares a meal and often has a speaker.

