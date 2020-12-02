MP welcomes rise in police numbers

Pictured in 2019: Kemi Badenoch MP for Saffron Walden constituency with a member of the Essex policing team. Picture: SUBMITTED Kemi Badenoch's office

Kemi Badenoch MP has welcomed the announcement that Essex has been strengthened by an additional 82 officers, bringing the total number of police across Essex to 3,398.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since the launch of the recruitment campaign one year ago, 5,824 extra officers have joined police forces across England and Wales.

Mrs Badenoch said the campaign was on track to recruit 20,000 extra officers by 2023 and ahead of schedule to have the first 6,000 in place by March 2021.

The national police workforce now has 10.7 percent of new recruits identifying as Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic.

Police pay is to rise by 2.5 percent this year, equivalent to a constable receiving an extra £1,100, providing officers with an increase above inflation for the second year.

Mrs Badenoch said: “Getting more police officers onto our streets is one of my key priorities.

“Every one of these officers will make an enormous difference in helping to cut crime and keep people safe.

“By backing our police with the funding, powers and resources they need, we are keeping residents, businesses and our communities safe, particularly by tackling rural crime such as hare coursing and flying tipping.”