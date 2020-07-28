More choices for readers as Essex Libraries joins the UK’s largest library consortium

Essex residents will now have access to over 6 million items of stock via the shared library catalogue, including books, e-books, e-magazines and audio books.

This is because Essex Libraries is joining The Libraries Consortium (TLC), the UK’s largest library consortium made up of 18 other library authorities.

Joining the consortium means an upgrade of the existing library management system which will be managed by SirsiDynix. The new system will provide access to the service 24/7 on any mobile device, customer alerts and text messages.

It will enable customers to post reviews, book events, follow their favourite authors, and make recommendations.

Cllr Susan Barker, Essex County Council cabinet member for Customer, Corporate, Culture and Communities, said: “ This is a great opportunity for us and will mean library users will now have almost 8 million books available to them. This, alongside our new Library Management System, will offer our library users an improved and even more flexible service.”