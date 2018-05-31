Advanced search

The choir aiming to raise £1 million for the NHS

PUBLISHED: 15:30 20 April 2020

Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The song Stand by Me has been chosen by a Lockdown choir, hoping to raise £1 million for the NHS.

More than 150 choir singers in the Essex Lockdown Choir have got together virtually to sing.

Members of the Buskerteers Choir, made up of groups across Essex, individually recorded their part of Stand By Me in their own homes on their phones. The mash-up has been turned into an online video.

The group has raised more than £21,000 of its £1m target, which its Facebook page says will fund “accommodation, food, travel and counselling to NHS nurses, doctors, staff and volunteers fighting Covid-19”.

One of the singers, Keith Davies said: “I’ve had a few people come back to me saying it actually moved them to tears because, I think it’s the power of the human voice, and people attributing those lyrics to the situation we find ourselves in.”

The song was originally at hit for Ben E King in 1961.

