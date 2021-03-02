Essex recruiting on-call firefighters
- Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS) is holding an online Q&A session for anyone interested in becoming an on-call firefighter.
The event on Thursday March 4 at 7pm will discuss how on-call firefighters respond to emergency calls but have flexible hours to fit around study, work and family commitments.
Applicants must be at least 18, have a strong desire to support the community, enthusiasm for working in a team, a reasonable level of fitness and live or work within five minutes of an on-call fire station.
Moira Bruin, Assistant Chief Fire Officer at ECFRS, said: “On-call firefighters are a vital part of most UK fire and rescue services, and at ECFRS three-quarters of our fire stations are crewed by on-call firefighters.
“Working in the fire service means you become part of a close-knit team, earn extra money and receive full and ongoing training.”
To book for the free Q&A, visit essex-fire.gov.uk/oncallevent
