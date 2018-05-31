Advanced search

Essex Police and the Met Police make arrests, seize weapons, retrieve stolen cars through Operation Sceptre

PUBLISHED: 18:00 02 July 2020

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police

Police have seized weapons, retrieved stolen cars and confiscated a five figure cash sum believed to have been earned through criminal activity.

The two nights of action was part of Operation Sceptre.

Officers from Essex and the Metropolitan Police made 33 arrests, targeting criminals travelling along the borders of London and Essex.

In total, these operations have resulted in more than 220 arrests this year. More than 100 of these were made in Essex.

You may also want to watch:

Chief Inspector Lewis Basford said: “Officers found a number of weapons including knives and a crossbow and recovered four stolen vehicles.

“Two of the cars had been so recently stolen from Brentwood and Hornchurch that the owners were unaware they had gone.

“The aim of these operations is to prevent crime before it happens as well as to target offenders and respond to incidents, and we have had some excellent results through our partnership work with the Metropolitan Police.

“It is part of the work we do every day to keep Essex safe and the range of tactics we use means there is nowhere for criminals to hide.”

Operation Sceptre tackles serious violent crime including knife and drug-related crime.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Food and drink businesses speak ahead of outdoors areas reopening

The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

New hotel at Duxford museum approved

The proposed hotel design. Photo: South Cambridgeshire District Council.

Saffron Walden’s mayor on equality and kindness for everyone in the town

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Meet Fizz, Essex’s first ever fire investigation dog

Fizz, Essex's first Fire Investigation dog. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Diamond and gold ring found in Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden: A ring has been was found in Abbey Lane. Picture:Archant

Most Read

Food and drink businesses speak ahead of outdoors areas reopening

The beer garden at The Plough, Great Chesterford. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

New hotel at Duxford museum approved

The proposed hotel design. Photo: South Cambridgeshire District Council.

Saffron Walden’s mayor on equality and kindness for everyone in the town

Councillor Heather Asker, mayor of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Meet Fizz, Essex’s first ever fire investigation dog

Fizz, Essex's first Fire Investigation dog. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Diamond and gold ring found in Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden: A ring has been was found in Abbey Lane. Picture:Archant

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Essex Police and the Met Police make arrests, seize weapons, retrieve stolen cars through Operation Sceptre

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

“Be aware” warning issued by Saffron Walden resident

Essex Police

First beavers born in Essex since the Middle Ages

The first beavers in Essex since the Middle Ages are lockdown babies. Photo: Russell Savory.

Two more aces at Saffron Walden Golf Club!

Matt Cross celebrates his hole in one at the fifth hole at Saffron Walden

Praise for Essex Police in Parliament as arrests rise for suspected domestic abuse

Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner. Picture: Essex Police