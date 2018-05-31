Essex Police and the Met Police make arrests, seize weapons, retrieve stolen cars through Operation Sceptre

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police Essex Police

Police have seized weapons, retrieved stolen cars and confiscated a five figure cash sum believed to have been earned through criminal activity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two nights of action was part of Operation Sceptre.

Officers from Essex and the Metropolitan Police made 33 arrests, targeting criminals travelling along the borders of London and Essex.

In total, these operations have resulted in more than 220 arrests this year. More than 100 of these were made in Essex.

You may also want to watch:

Chief Inspector Lewis Basford said: “Officers found a number of weapons including knives and a crossbow and recovered four stolen vehicles.

“Two of the cars had been so recently stolen from Brentwood and Hornchurch that the owners were unaware they had gone.

“The aim of these operations is to prevent crime before it happens as well as to target offenders and respond to incidents, and we have had some excellent results through our partnership work with the Metropolitan Police.

“It is part of the work we do every day to keep Essex safe and the range of tactics we use means there is nowhere for criminals to hide.”

Operation Sceptre tackles serious violent crime including knife and drug-related crime.