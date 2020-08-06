Advanced search

Over 8,000 raise a glass to toast the late Rodney Bass OBE who spent a lifetime in public service in Essex

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 August 2020

Over 8,000 Freemasons joined a 9pm toast to the late Rodney Bass OBE on the evening of his funeral service. Picture: Freemasons

Essex Freemasons

Over 8,000 take part in the 9pm toast remembering the late Rodney Bass OBE.

Archive image 2018: Rodney Bass OBE (centre), the Essex County Council chairman cutting the ribbon to officially open Skreens Park activity centre in Chelmsford, with Kevyn Connelly, Deputy County Commissioner for Activity Centres and Stuart Gibson Country Commissioner of Scouting. Picture: FreemasonsArchive image 2018: Rodney Bass OBE (centre), the Essex County Council chairman cutting the ribbon to officially open Skreens Park activity centre in Chelmsford, with Kevyn Connelly, Deputy County Commissioner for Activity Centres and Stuart Gibson Country Commissioner of Scouting. Picture: Freemasons

Over 8,000 people gathered online for a 9pm toast to remember the late Rodney Bass OBE on the evening of his funeral.

Essex Freemasons were unable to attend the funeral because of Covid-19 restrictions.

But they wanted to show final respects to Mr Bass, the former Essex County Council chairman and Provincial Grand Master of the Essex Freemasons.

Paul Reeves, Deputy Provincial Master, who has now taken responsibility for Freemasonry in the county, said: “We chose 9pm for the final toast as this is a special time for Freemasons worldwide when we traditionally toast absent brethren.

“We believe this could be the biggest ever online toast in the history of Freemasonry and it is a fitting tribute to a man who was very much loved and respected by Masons in Essex and in every other part of the country.”

Mr Bass spent a lifetime in public service before he died of cancer.

In 2018 he led a Freemasons fundraising drive in Essex which raised £250,000 for the activity centre at Skreens Park, Chelmsford.

